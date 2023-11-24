Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $26.01 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 503,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,603 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $26,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 224,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 49,588 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 91,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

