Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $24.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,721 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $24,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 317.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000.

Shares of VIS opened at $203.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.00 and a 200-day moving average of $199.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $179.11 and a twelve month high of $213.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

