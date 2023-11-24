Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $24,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NUE opened at $157.40 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

