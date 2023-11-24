Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 706,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,098 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $24,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

DFUV opened at $34.61 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

