Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 22,542 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,542 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $25,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.63. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.84.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.58%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.