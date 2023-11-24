Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 157,135 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 576,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 157,135 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $26,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 175.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after acquiring an additional 259,885 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,826,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,736,000. Finally, Walker Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth $5,982,000.

Shares of FSTA opened at $43.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $47.04.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

