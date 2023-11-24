Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 417,679 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 637,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 417,679 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $24,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 46.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $103.10 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.02.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

