OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

