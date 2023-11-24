ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $7.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

ONE Group Hospitality Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 2.25. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $9.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

