Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Okta were worth $13,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,961 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,934,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,081,000 after purchasing an additional 407,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,547,000 after purchasing an additional 78,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $99,063,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Okta by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,513,000 after acquiring an additional 85,086 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,290.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OKTA opened at $71.93 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

