NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 16,960,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 48,090,348 shares.The stock last traded at $487.20 and had previously closed at $499.44.

The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 78.54%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $447.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

