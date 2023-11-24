Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Notable Labs’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Notable Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NTBL opened at $3.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.84. Notable Labs has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, engages in developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic.

