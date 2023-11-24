Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) PT Lowered to GBX 21 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 24 ($0.30) to GBX 21 ($0.26) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NOG stock opened at GBX 10.30 ($0.13) on Tuesday. Nostrum Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 37.50 ($0.47). The stock has a market cap of £1.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.28, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

