Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Nordstrom Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

