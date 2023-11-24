Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM) Plans $0.43 Interim Dividend

Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.427 per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th.
Newmont Price Performance
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.
