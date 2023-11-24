Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Position Boosted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $30,077.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,944 shares in the company, valued at $407,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,469.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $30,077.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $334,100 and have sold 4,859 shares worth $75,823. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Price Performance

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.73 and a beta of 1.08. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

