National Grid’s (NG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,300 ($16.26) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.64) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,155 ($14.45).

Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 1,004.50 ($12.57) on Tuesday. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 918 ($11.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,229.20 ($15.38). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 985.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,017.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,497.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 19.40 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,260.87%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

