National Bank Financial Weighs in on Lundin Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Lundin Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Cormark raised Lundin Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.43. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$11.79 and a 52 week high of C$19.42. The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is currently 98.21%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

