NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) & Banpu Public (OTCMKTS:BNPJY) Head to Head Analysis

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) and Banpu Public (OTCMKTS:BNPJY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NACCO Industries and Banpu Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NACCO Industries 8.20% 4.22% 3.18% Banpu Public N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NACCO Industries and Banpu Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NACCO Industries $241.72 million 1.08 $74.16 million $2.43 14.26 Banpu Public N/A N/A N/A $30.22 0.17

Dividends

NACCO Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Banpu Public. Banpu Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NACCO Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

NACCO Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Banpu Public pays an annual dividend of $19.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 384.9%. NACCO Industries pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banpu Public pays out 63.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NACCO Industries has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NACCO Industries and Banpu Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NACCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Banpu Public 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.1% of NACCO Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 40.7% of NACCO Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NACCO Industries beats Banpu Public on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico. The North American Mining segment provides value-added contract mining and other services for producers of aggregates, activated carbon, lithium, and other industrial minerals; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, Indiana, Virginia, and Nebraska. The Minerals Management segment is involved in the leasing of its royalty and mineral interests to third-party exploration and production companies, and other mining companies, which grants them the rights to explore, develop, mine, produce, market, and sell gas, oil, and coal. NACCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Banpu Public

Banpu Public Company Limited engages in the coal mining and power businesses. The company operates various coal projects in Mongolia; thermal power plants in Thailand, Lao PDR, and China; wind farm in Vietnam; and solar farms in Japan. It provides solar rooftop solutions and installation for industries and large businesses; energy storage solutions; electric vehicle and fleet management services; consultation services on customized energy management system; and renewable energy ecosystem for clean energy. The company also involved in the power and steam production, purchase, and trading business; solar power generation; logistics; coal marketing activities; natural gas business; investment in oil and gas, power, and renewable energy; and research and development business, as well as foreign trade, minerals mining, and tourism businesses. In addition, it provides coal mining and trading; and management consultation services, as well as fuel trading services. Further, the company sells construction materials; and stores and sells electricity using battery. The company was formerly known as Ban Pu Coal Company Limited and changed its name to Banpu Public Company Limited in July 1993. Banpu Public Company Limited was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

