MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CEO Sells $19,758.00 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 600 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $19,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,620,919.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Diwakar Choubey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Diwakar Choubey sold 1,289 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $44,135.36.
- On Monday, November 20th, Diwakar Choubey sold 9,297 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $310,891.68.
MoneyLion Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $34.30 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $35.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion
MoneyLion Company Profile
MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MoneyLion
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Refiners, transporters surge: Niche energy markets defy oil slump
- How to Invest in Esports
- IWM’s rally signals shifting trend for small caps
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- What Me Worry? Consumer stocks surge despite high inflation
Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.