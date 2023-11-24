MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CEO Sells $19,758.00 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 600 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $19,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,620,919.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Diwakar Choubey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Diwakar Choubey sold 1,289 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $44,135.36.

On Monday, November 20th, Diwakar Choubey sold 9,297 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $310,891.68.

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $34.30 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $35.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ML. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MoneyLion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MoneyLion by 29.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyLion by 15.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

