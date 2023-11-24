Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stake Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 142.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.