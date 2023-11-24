Mizuho Cuts Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Price Target to $12.00

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $73.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

