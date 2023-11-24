Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mitie Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.26) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,693.33, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 69.50 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.38).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mitie Group news, insider Chet Patel acquired 30,877 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £29,950.69 ($37,471.15). Also, insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 136,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.26), for a total value of £138,230.62 ($172,939.60). Insiders acquired 31,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,195 in the last three months. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Monday, November 6th.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

