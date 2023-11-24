Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 79 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in IDEX were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,595,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of IDEX by 132.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IEX opened at $197.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.05 and a 200-day moving average of $208.87.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IEX. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.30.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

