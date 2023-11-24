Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 432 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in UDR were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in UDR by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of UDR by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $33.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. UDR’s payout ratio is 122.63%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

