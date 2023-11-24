Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 429 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 173.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $106.35.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

