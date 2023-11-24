Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 302 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hologic were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Hologic by 312.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.58.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

