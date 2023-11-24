Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after buying an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,532,000 after buying an additional 54,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,724,000 after buying an additional 95,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $156.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $131.90 and a one year high of $173.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.62.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

