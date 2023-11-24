Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $135.75 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.09.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

