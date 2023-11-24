Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

