Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.04.

Shares of HST opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

