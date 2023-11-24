Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after buying an additional 2,367,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $442,408,000 after buying an additional 195,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,436,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,478 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $94.27 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

