Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $5,410,371,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $154.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.80 and its 200 day moving average is $145.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.35.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

