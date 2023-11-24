Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 106.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $409.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.58. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

