Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.02 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $2,262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $94.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

