Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 101.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $39.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on UAL

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.