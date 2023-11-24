Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. Medicure had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.70%.

Medicure Price Performance

Medicure stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. Medicure has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.