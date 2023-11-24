Medicure (CVE:MPH) Announces Earnings Results

Medicure (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Medicure had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of C$5.00 million during the quarter.

Medicure Trading Down 3.3 %

MPH opened at C$1.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.38. Medicure has a twelve month low of C$0.93 and a twelve month high of C$1.80.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

