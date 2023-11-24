Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Position Reduced by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.71% of Medallion Financial worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Medallion Financial by 478.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 68,549 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2,321.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 49,363 shares during the period. 19.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Medallion Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $217.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.13. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Medallion Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

