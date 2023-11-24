McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 11.7% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in McKesson by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.83.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $457.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $449.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.61. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $473.18. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

