Mautra Staley Jones Acquires 285 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director Mautra Staley Jones bought 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.80 per share, with a total value of $24,738.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,738. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.62.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1,221.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 43.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

