Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.88) target price on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marks and Spencer Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 197 ($2.46) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 222.14 ($2.78).

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 248.80 ($3.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 208.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 116.80 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 260.50 ($3.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,244.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 500.00%.

In related news, insider Cheryl Potter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £123,500 ($154,510.20). In other news, insider Cheryl Potter acquired 50,000 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £123,500 ($154,510.20). Also, insider Fiona Dawson acquired 9,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £19,885.20 ($24,878.27). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 59,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,383,639. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

