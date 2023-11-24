Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,533,384 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 13,103,198 shares.The stock last traded at $0.92 and had previously closed at $0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LU shares. UBS Group lowered Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.60 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on Lufax from $2.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.72.

Lufax Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Lufax’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, December 18th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 15th.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Lufax had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth $1,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 6,974.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 529,594 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 409.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 336,739 shares in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

