LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Plans GBX 2.40 Dividend

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LondonMetric Property Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 183.60 ($2.30) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 172.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 176.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97. The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -351.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.84. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 152.30 ($1.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 207.60 ($2.60).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.88) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 211.25 ($2.64).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 16.5 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.