Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Up 4.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.42. 75,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 811,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Specifically, SVP Erik Weaver sold 4,825 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $71,313.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,841 shares in the company, valued at $914,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $71,313.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,841 shares in the company, valued at $914,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 41,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $531,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,447,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,727,196.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 124,411 shares of company stock worth $1,644,862 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LTH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Life Time Group Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $585.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.12 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. MSD Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,873,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,409,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,280,000 after purchasing an additional 839,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,471,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

