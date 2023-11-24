LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Issues Earnings Results

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%.

LexinFintech Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

LexinFintech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

Institutional Trading of LexinFintech

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in LexinFintech by 58.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,865,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004,427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 318,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,758,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 207,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LexinFintech by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 101,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CLSA lowered their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $3.45 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

