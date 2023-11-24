LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Issues Earnings Results

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%.
LexinFintech Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.86.
LexinFintech Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, CLSA lowered their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $3.45 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.
About LexinFintech
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.
