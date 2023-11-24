Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of LGI stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
