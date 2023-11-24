Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of LGI stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

