Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.85 to $3.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Latham Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SWIM

Latham Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $2.41 on Monday. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Latham Group by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.