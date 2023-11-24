Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.85 to $3.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Latham Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.
Latham Group Price Performance
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Latham Group by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.
