Lancashire’s (LRE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 795 ($9.95) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LRE. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.38) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.01) to GBX 825 ($10.32) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lancashire to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 715 ($8.95) to GBX 750 ($9.38) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.63) to GBX 800 ($10.01) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 734.29 ($9.19).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lancashire

Lancashire Stock Up 2.2 %

Lancashire Increases Dividend

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 664.50 ($8.31) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 594.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 591.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 405.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,545.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.56. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 502.87 ($6.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 690 ($8.63).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,790.70%.

About Lancashire

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.