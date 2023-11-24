Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. Kohl’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.70 EPS.

Kohl’s Price Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $35.77.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -152.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KSS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 292.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,157,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.